On Nov. 13, 1920, Lena Mae Grier was born in Hiawatha. Lena will attend school in Hiawatha and moves to Topeka in 1939. When Lena moved to Topeka, she worked at the NYA Center in Topeka under Franklin Delano Roosevelt's New Deal for Women. The NYA Center is a history mystery working with the Kansas Historical Society to uncover more details.
There are many other accolades to which Lena can claim mother, seamstress, child care worker, and instrumental in the development of the church in which Lena attended. Perhaps the most profoundly significant impact in her life was the acts as a global citizen and humanitarian. Keep in mind Lena was doing all of this before it was trendy. Lena was one of the original plaintiffs who signed Brown v. Board of Education.
Lena watched as she sent her children off to school before signing the bill, trekking the four blocks to the bus stop. During winter, that walk would have been bone-chilling and frigid. In those moments, perhaps her decision materialized where Lena would fight alongside others to ensure that all children have the right to learn together, regardless of ethnic diversity. After all, it is the uniqueness in each of us that makes us sparkle a little brighter. Lena faced each obstacle with perseverance. Lena demonstrates what it means to be a positive influence on the community. Brown County can consider itself fortunate to include Lena as a trailblazer, global citizen, and humanitarian.
March is women's history month, and February was Black history month. March is also social worker appreciation month, and I would consider the acts that Lena committed her life to as acts of social work. I hope you will appreciate this story as much as I have! As usual, another history investigator who is also a descendant of Lena tipped me off to this incredible story!
The New Deal for Women became a launching pad for women to demonstrate their expertise, determination, and capabilities while enhancing and strengthening valuable working partnerships. Women have long illustrated their ability to perform similar tasks working in the workforce alongside male counterparts.
Consider, if you will, the ramifications of Brown v. Board of Education, most of the goals were integration for all students, which was a profoundly positive impact. The negative ramifications impacted the educators who taught exclusively to the ethnically diverse population, and the final ruling meant the loss of teaching contracts. As always, there is so much more to every story. Find it, be sure to reach out, and let me know what you discover! #HistoryMysteries
