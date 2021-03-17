On Aug. 31, 1899, Kenneth Stanley "Boots" Adams was born in Horton, Kan. Kenneth's father was an engineer for the Rock Island Railroad. In 1902, a flood occurred that displaces many coworkers, and the Adams family graciously take these workers into their home. One of the gentlemen staying in the Adams household noticed Kenneth had an unusual peculiarity; Kenneth always wore his boots even to bed! Kenneth had received a gift of black leather boots trimmed with red, and he liked them so much he never wanted to take them off! From that time on, Kenneth was "Boots" by everyone.
In college, Kenneth was a triple threat in sports, playing football, basketball, and baseball. In 1920, Kenneth embarked on his professional career at Phillips Petroleum Company as a warehouse clerk and played for its amateur team, the "Phillips 66ers." A few years later, Kenneth was selected by the company founder, Frank Phillips, to embark upon a new position as Assistant to the President. A short time later, Kenneth would rise again, becoming the second Chief Executive Officer when Frank Phillips stepped down.
There are many accomplishments Kenneth would claim during his professional career. Kenneth made every decision based upon a strong desire to succeed and diversify the company's holdings. Kenneth leads a long, successful career at Phillips Petroleum.
Another unique accolade to which Kenneth can claim is that during his business encounters, Kenneth develops a friendship with President Dwight D. Eisenhower when some of Kenneth's business decisions could significantly impact the President. The President later attends Kenneth's retirement party, as did the entire town. President Dwight D. Eisenhower had taken up painting upon leaving office. Kenneth's retirement gift is a portrait that the President painted, which depicts Kenneth sitting at a conference room table. As always, there is so much more to every story. Find it, be sure to reach out, and let me know what you discover! #HistoryMysteries
