Tom D. Smith was an attorney for Hiawatha and considered to be a powerful speaker. During his career, Smith's notable speaking engagements included speaking at President Wilson's home and later spoke with William Taft at Union Square, so it's a pretty safe bet he was a charismatic and powerful speaker.
Tom Smith was born on March 1, 1874, and the Smith family was considered one of the oldest pioneer families in Brown County. Smith recognized a descendant of James Smith, one of the individuals to sign the Declaration of Independence. When the family transplants to Kansas, the family purchased a homestead with 160 acres.
Smith attended rural schools in Brown County and then the Hiawatha High School and will graduate from the Hiawatha Academy. Later educational pursuits include attending the University of Kansas. In 1899, Smith was admitted to the bar association and inducted into the Supreme Court in the same year. Smith held offices in Hiawatha above Stevens Drug Store and practiced law in civil and criminal defense.
In 1916, Smith ran for Lieutenant Governor of Kansas. Smith's early residence in Hiawatha was 406 Shawnee Street. Smith also owned over 2,000 acres of farmland. Four hundred acres of farmland located in Brown County, and the remaining 1600 acres in Central and Western Kansas. Later the Smith family will reside in the home located at 115 Miami Street. As always, there is so much more to every story. Find it, be sure to reach out, and let me know what you discover! #HistoryMysteries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.