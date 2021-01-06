The Brown County settlers were determined to receive mail services. In the early days of Brown County, all mail was delivered to Iowa Point, a distance of approximately 18 to 20 miles. Postal service to the area was not readily available until 1858. Brown County citizens were determined to lessen mail burdens.
A postal carrier contract was established with Mr. Philip Weiss, which included a weekly trip to Iowa Point. Mr. Weiss received a $2 salary paid by the county's citizens as it was a private enterprise. Mr.Weiss later added a passenger, freight, and express line to his service, with one pair of horses and a lumber wagon. If you have an early photograph of a postal carrier in your treasure chest, be sure to share! 2020 presented delivery carriers a heavier burden with COVID and have continued despite risks. Be sure to thank your carrier for delivering your mail and packages. As always, there is so much more to every story. Be sure to reach out and let me know what you discover! #HistoryMysteries
The first mail route history research was taken from A.N. Ruley's History of Brown County. Part of the Brown County Historical Society Collection.
