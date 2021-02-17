Recently one of our history investigators reached out to me with a special request for February. There are so many pieces of history deciding which story to share is always the biggest challenge. While all history is important and relevant, uncovering the details relating to Brown County directly warrant particular attention.
William Alexander, a resident of Brown County, recollects pieces of his own story with A.N. Ruley that will later become etched in time and history in A.N. Ruley’s History of Brown County. William’s story depicts a man born in 1840 with a strong work ethic, rising early and working every day. William arrived in Hiawatha in approximately 1865 and commenced to secure employment. In 1878 or 1879, roughly, William begins his tenure at the Morrill and Janes Bank. William was described by the people who knew him as honest, faithful, and loyal. The Morrill and Janes bank employed William Alexander and recognized his hard work and service, consisting of over forty years. William Alexander was paid well, honored, and appreciated. Many thanks to the hard work and determination William Alexander demonstrated, providing an example for an upstanding character each of us can only hope to achieve. As always, there is so much more to every story. Find it, be sure to reach out, and let me know what you discover! #HistoryMysteries
