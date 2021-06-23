The book is tattered and worn, missing its cover and binding. Evidence of its printing date no longer remains. The book’s intro reads, “Rich old Brown County recognized as the garden spot of the universe.”
The book references a souvenir edition multiple times throughout the pages, and so this reader can only infer that this was a Brown County souvenir edition printing.
The book holds many historical gems, including the following historical tidbit: The former governor, Edmund Needham Morrill, donated land and $15,000 to the Academy. In 1896, Mr. & Mrs. Hoover left $25,000 to the Academy. In 1897, Mr. Charles Janes bestowed $34,000 to the Academy. In 1902, The American Baptist Association endowed $36,000.
The very act of allocating the donations was to ensure that the Academy remained a permanent fixture of Brown County. One can only speculate from the generosity of the contributions that each of these individuals felt the Academy was of significant importance within the community and the value of educational opportunities.
Still, for any history investigator, your next treasure and history mystery are waiting for you to reveal their existence. As always, there is much more to every story. Find it. #HistoryMysteries!
