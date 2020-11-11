Executive Director/Curator
Earlier this week, I stumbled on some history from one of our history investigators who shared some pieces of their history.
Archie Andrew Roseboom was born on September 4, 1882, in Girard, Kansas. Later, Archie Roseboom will attend Kansas City Veterinary College and graduate in 1918. Roseboom’s classmate at the Veterinary school is Dr. Forest Hart. Upon graduating with degrees, both gentlemen will practice veterinary medicine in Hiawatha.
Irvin Schwalm began practicing veterinary medicine with Archie Roseboom in 1959. Archie Roseboom practiced veterinary medicine for over forty-six years until his death on January 3, 1964. The Roseboom family home is at 800 Kickapoo Street. Archie Roseboom served in the National Guard and reserve for 18 years, and in 1922 promoted to Captain’s rank. Archie A. Roseboom was a meat inspector for the Kansas State Board of Health for over 25 years. Roseboom was a member of the masonic lodge and a member of the United Brethren Church.
If you have the time or interest to explore some hidden history, uncover this incredible treasure! Explore and uncover marvelous history relics; uncover mysteries in your family treasure chests. There is, as always, so much more to this and every story! Find it! Please reach out and send me a quick note and share with me what you discover! #HistoryMysteries!
