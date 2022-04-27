Off on a quest, and as usual, the history adventure never disappoints! From finding information about the Hiawatha Milk Plant to back to a historical treasure, a book titled “The Next Greatest Thing.” I’m always thrilled when fellow history investigators share treasures. The book happened to be shared by my friend Whitney Linck from Brown — Atchison REA tipped me off on another historical adventure! I am back within the walls of history on a journey to find and uncover history. As I open the book, I find the following quote: “To the founders and pioneers of rural electrification, who — with grit, sweat, and vision — transformed rural America from the depths of despair and darkness to the splendor of hope and light, and who serve as our reminder that no job is too touch if the cause is just and the people are determined.”
As I search for more information about the rural electrification program, I am reminded of the many people who are often still in the dark throughout the world. Imagine the many people living in conditions that are not suitable for anyone! Perhaps the present situation is beyond their control! We all have the opportunity to share pieces of ourselves and create a better world for all humanity!
How many of us take the electrical treasures that simplify existence for each us for granted. I can count myself fortunate that I have never had to haul water to boil it for washing, cooking, cleaning, and preserving food items. It is hard to imagine such an existence and the space and time where people endured these conditions daily! The reality is that to be the person I am truly, and I would also have to say that there are people right now in the world who exist without the simplest and most easily taken for granted commodities and luxuries! Imagine doing any task that requires effort without the flip of your light switch, but instead, you have to carry out this task by candle or kerosene lamp. Or imagine even more daunting tasks carried out daily without your heating and cooling units. Imagine that your cellular device, computer, or tablet no longer exists. Still, any message you might hope to convey must be converted to the written word and then can perhaps take extremely long durations to reach the destination.
One man stood alongside Franklin Delano Roosevelt as he shared his ideas regarding rural electrification. The man responsible for sharing was George William Norris, regarded by others as a perfect, gentle knight who had progressive ideas. Many considered Norris a man of solid character as he endured a vision of equality for all humans.
As always, there is so much more to every story! Find It! Be sure to stop by and let me know what you discover! #historymysteries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.