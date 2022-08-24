This week involves a few history mysteries sent to the Historical Society. The first is a photo of a little girl in a white dress. She is perhaps in her confirmation dress but zoom in on the details. The second photograph appears to be a family group photo. The photography studio was Shellabarger Studios from Horton, Kansas. There are no dates and no names. The only other clue is that they were discovered at a historical society in Aitkin, Minnesota!! If you have any more details you might want to share or an incredible history gem, reach out. These are incredible history gems! As always, there is so much more to every single story! Find it. Be sure to stop by and share with me what you uncover! #historymysteries
Jere and Patty Memorial Building! The Bruning family also designed the building carrying out wishes that might inspire future generations with hope and a love of all things history. I last week and saw more progress! The flooring system is now complete.
Jere & Patty Bruning Memorial Building Progress part of Brown County Historical Society Collection.
Windmill Museum, the future home of an additional 40 Windmills! We are still raising funds for this building!! Holy Wind turbine! Storage Space/Carwell Building, Raising at least $5,000 for storage closet upgrade to the Carwell venue facility! Every donation is greatly appreciated.
Heritage Days is scheduled for September 24, 2022.
Maple Leaf Festival is scheduled for September 24, 2022.
Corn Harvest, stay tuned for the dates for 2022.
