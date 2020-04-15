Executive Director/Curator
Despite COVID -19 taking a strong foothold in the world very soon spring will vibrantly bring gardens into bloom. The Monarch Waystations will also experience spring-blooming into action. The physical location of the waystations is at Brown County Historical Society’s Ag Museum, located at 301 East Iowa Street, between the Anderson House and Grand Prairie One Room Schoolhouse.
One of the earth’s most graceful and beautiful creatures is the Monarch Butterflies. When Brown County Historical Society heard what was happening to these creatures’ natural habitat, it became clear human interaction was required to maintain and preserve these habitats. Anita Pfister and her family have graciously offered knowledge, support, and guidance, in better understanding the Monarchs and their plight. The waystations are now entering their third season, and we are so excited to see their journey. There are many habitats similar to the ones located at the AG museum in Brown County. While our community continues to practicing social distancing, these can be an opportunity to educate young minds about Monarchs and the story of the annual migration that occurs.
The Monarch butterfly now has a place to stop, perch. They can also grab a bite to eat, and among the flowering plants, the monarchs will use the milkweeds to lay their eggs. Brown County Historical Society hopes that the community will enjoy the gardens just as much as the butterflies will.
