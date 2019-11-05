The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau and Brown County Historical Society Board would like to extend our gratitude for all the people that showed up and attended the Medium at the Museum.
I want to extend our appreciation and thank every person who graciously offered his or her time and support. Many thanks to Bibber BBQ who provided the catered meal, the food can only be described as delicious. Please be sure to check out this new local food eatery!
This event was a community gathering to share in history surrounding the museum. These events like many others sponsored this year help to promote community events and experiences for the upcoming year. I hope that you will be present to help celebrate the 105th Annual Halloween Frolic. As always there is so much more to every story. Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover! #HistoryMysteries
