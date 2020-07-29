COVID-19 has many shaking our heads over the actions and subsequent actions triggered by COVID19/coronavirus. I will not attempt to begin to establish a motive or reasoning behind the subsequent actions but perhaps give some history into the number of pandemics that have affected the world. On many occasions throughout history, individuals implored to prevent further spread of the disease. The following is a timeline of just a few of the pandemic events in history. The purpose perhaps to glean perspective.
165 AD - Antonine Plague 5 million people killed worldwide. The cause of the plague is still unknown spread through travel/exposure.
250 AD - Cyprian Plague named after the Christian bishop, first afflicted. People in the city traveled to the country in hopes of avoiding the infection and subsequently spread the plague at a rapid pace. This pandemic has three waves spanning the next three centuries.
541 AD – Justinian Plague this plague is known for creating an apocalyptic fear in people and is responsible for the spread of Christianity. This plague has two waves over the next century and killed 25 percent of the global population. This plague lays dormant in rats until conditions are right and spread by fleas; it is the first documentation of the Bubonic Plague.
1350 CE - Black Death (Bubonic Plague) kills one-third of the world population.
1492 CE - Columbian Exchange a trifecta of disease spread by travelers carrying smallpox, measles, and the bubonic plague to native people who had not developed immunities as exposure to such diseases had not occurred previously.
1520 CE - Smallpox wipes out the Aztec people by exposure from Spanish travelers.
1665 CE - Great Plague of London (Bubonic Plague) wipes out twenty percent of London's population. In the fall of 1666, Bubonic plaque tapers off.
1817 CE - Cholera spreads quickly through England, Spain, China, Africa, Indonesia, Japan, Italy, and America. The Cholera outbreak has seven waves. Cholera spread through soldiers traveling. One million die globally—the vaccine developed for use in 1855.
1852-1860 - Third, Cholera considered the deadliest. The cholera wave kills one million worldwide. It starts in India spreads quickly to Asia, Europe, North America, and Africa.
1855 CE - Third Plague (Bubonic Plague) spreads through China, India, Hong Kong and claims the lives of 15 million. This plague was considered active until 1960 when the cases dropped below a few hundred.
1875 CE - Fiji Measles Royal party after the acquisition of Fiji take Measles back to the island where the natives had no immunity to such a disease. One-third of the Fiji Island population die, approximately 40,000 people.
1889 - H2N2/Influenza A/Avian "Russian Flu" this virus has a subtype H3N8 quickly spread in areas of Asia, Canada, and Greenland while people emigrated to such locations kills 1 million global population.
1910-1911 - 6th Cholera Wave kills 800,000 worldwide originates in India and quickly spreads to the Middle East, North Africa, Eastern Europe, Russia, and America. Having learned from history, America quickly isolates the infected, and the last occurrence of Cholera in America was 1923.
1918-1920 - "Spanish Flu," a vaccine was not available until 1940. This Flu is an H1N1, Avian Flu. One of the complications of the pandemic was the shortage of medical workers and an overtaxed healthcare system. (does this sound remotely familiar?) There were two waves to this pandemic. The second wave was much more potent and deadlier. They had coined it the "Spanish Flu" because media outlets in Spain were the first to report on the Flu, this was not the flu origination. Subsequent protesting occurs during this Spanish Flu, with citizens crying out for liberty that social distancing and mask-wearing violated rights and were excessively burdensome. "People are tired of living under these restrictions, both the wartime restrictions as well as the epidemic control measures," (Navarro) Almost 90 years after the Spanish Flu, scientists found out why the 1918 flu was so fatal. The virus had three genes that enabled the virus to weaken the bronchial tube and cause bacterial pneumonia. Spanish Flu kills between 20 and 50 million people worldwide.
1957-58 - H2N2/Avian flu pandemic killed 1 million people worldwide, approximately 116,000 from the United States. Likely spread by travelers and not adhering to safe practices.
1968-69 - H3N2/Influenza A/Avian Influenced called the "Hong Kong Flu" as this is where it originated and is considered a forgotten pandemic. During this pandemic, the country, undergoing a cultural revolution, experience an increase in protests and social unrest. This Flu killed 1 million people globally, 100,000 Americans. Likely spread by travelers and not adhering to safe practices.
1970 - H1N1/Swine flu immunization developed within ten months. Consequences from that vaccination resulted in associated diseases such as Guillain-Barre Syndrome. As a result, the vaccine protocol halted.
1976-2012 - HIV/AIDS Pandemic surfaced in Congo Africa. HIV/AIDS killed 36 million people worldwide since origination.
2009-10 - H1N1/Swine Flu kills 12,000 Americans. Likely spread by travelers and not adhering to safe practices.
December 2019 to the present day/COVID-19, this disease is known as SARS-CoV-2, is a family of viruses known as coronaviruses. Rarely can a virus jump from human to animal species, but this virus has adapted as has the capability. Other viruses that behave like COVID19 include SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome.) COVID 19 has killed 584,990 people worldwide and nearly 137,420 Americans to date.
There is a quote that I find particularly meaningful while documenting these pieces of history. 'Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it. ' The quote by writer and philosopher George Santayana, its original form read, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." There are so many incredible pieces of history surrounding each of us! There are lessons to be learned from history! There is as always so much more to every story! Find it! Please reach out and send me a quick note and share with me what you discover! #HistoryMysteries!
