History explorations can be a cure for "real and imaginary ailments." We often stop and ponder for a moment and consider self-love a new and trendy idea. I am here to tell you that self-love and self-care have been around for a while. I love exploring history, which is no mystery to anyone who knows me.
In the late 1800s, people began flocking to healing springs; these resort facilities would become the home away from home for anyone interested, from Hollywood Starlet, Leading Man extraordinaire, from housewife to homemaker and from farmer to businessman. If you needed time out for self-love, Brown County, Nemaha County, and Doniphan Counties had at least three of these resorts! Sun Springs, Sycamore Springs and Eagle Springs!
Sycamore Springs Resort Sycamore Springs was the dream of Mrs. Alice Williams, and you will be as surprised as I was by some of the discoveries. First, let me go a little further back in history. Mr. and Mrs. John Gray of Hiawatha, Kan., had a daughter named Alice. The Grays were some of the earliest settlers in the area, so the young child, Alice, was raised among the indigenous people and was highly regarded for her cheerful disposition and red hair. There is a superstition about the importance of red hair. I did a little digging and am still looking for information about superstition.
The Kickapoo Chief, "Chawkeekee," became very fond of the Grays and began sharing stories of the healing properties of the water in the area. Now certainly, you must know that sharing the history meant the family was highly regarded. After many requests, the Chief consented to take Alice and Mr. Gray to the healing waters. When the travelers arrived at the healing waters, the Chief urged Alice and Mr. Gray to "drink and grow strong!" Alice carried this dream and story with her into adulthood, where she would marry and bring the goal of a healing spring to life. The springs in the Northeastern corner of Kansas were regaled nationwide for their healing properties! Two of the earliest physicians treating patients at Sycamore Springs were Dr. Hibbard and Dr. Rucker. There are so many other treasures beckoning you to uncover them!
Sun Springs: In 1871, James Stoffer owned a beautiful piece of land known for the healing properties of the water that accompanied the area. This land was later referred to as "Sun Springs." Sun Springs was purchased in 1898 by Captain F. A. Gue. The captain and his wife were natural entertainers! Those who reflected on the character were that these two were just people who could make the resort famous! Captain F. A. Gue will sell Sun Springs to J. C. Hayes, and shortly after, he purchases the resort, erecting a 35-room hotel; the hotel's location is where the house will later stand. Many wealthy people soon hear of the healing properties of the resort and travel to enjoy the benefits. The hotel burned down in 1917. Milton Snyder then purchased the land where the "Hobby house" was erected. The "Hobby House" will feature the many talents of Mrs. Snyder. On Sunday afternoons, crowds would gather from near and far to enjoy the band concerts. Culminating with the addition of a swimming pool in 1920 and later a skating rink which doubled as the dance pavilion. The resort treasures have been all but erased from existence visibly. Hoping someone has photographic evidence of the beloved Sun Springs they would be willing to pull out and share from the family treasure chest!
Eagle Springs: Eagle Springs resort was trendy in the 1880s to 1890s as the cure for "real and imaginary ailments." Historically speaking, this was a popular destination attraction with many hotels and conveniences for traveling. Even before the resort's time, Eagle Springs land purportedly had "miraculous" healing properties and was even considered a fountain of "perpetual" youth. Despite all these incredible treasures, Eagle Springs was noted and regarded as a financial flop. Prior Plank owns the land. Considering all the information revealed about the water, Plank employs the services of chemists to examine the waters. The examination result validates Plank's belief in the water's ability to cure. On the site, Prior Plank builds two hotels, and thousands flock to the resort to drink the water or take a medicinal bath.
Another enticing feature was the many Eagles seen in flight around the resort, and in fact, the resort was located near "Lookout Mountain." Eagle Springs was advertised in newspapers worldwide, and Eagle Springs should have succeeded. One journalist noted that Eagle Springs Resort is "not a more beautiful or romantic-looking spot." Later in the resort's history, Prior Plank and Peter Weidemeier captured one of the majestic eagles, placed him in a cage on the courthouse grounds, and kept him alive for many years. The captured eagle was considered an advertisement for the resort. Today the springs and a large swimming pool remain testaments to Eagle Spring Resorts' history in Doniphan County. Explore marvelous history gems; or even uncover mysteries in your family treasure chests. There is, as always, so much more to this and every story! Find it! Please reach out and send me a quick note and share with me what you discover! #HistoryMysteries!
(“History Mysteries” “Chasing My Sparkle” are the intellectual property and creative inspiration of Lynn Marie Allen)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.