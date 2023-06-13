Sycamore

The Water Way to Health Images from the Sycamore Mineral Springs Company is part of the Brown County Historical Society Collection.

 Brown County Historical Society

History explorations can be a cure for "real and imaginary ailments." We often stop and ponder for a moment and consider self-love a new and trendy idea. I am here to tell you that self-love and self-care have been around for a while. I love exploring history, which is no mystery to anyone who knows me.

In the late 1800s, people began flocking to healing springs; these resort facilities would become the home away from home for anyone interested, from Hollywood Starlet, Leading Man extraordinaire, from housewife to homemaker and from farmer to businessman. If you needed time out for self-love, Brown County, Nemaha County, and Doniphan Counties had at least three of these resorts! Sun Springs, Sycamore Springs and Eagle Springs!

