There are so many things that BCHS Board are thankful for - Heritage Days is always a great way to share and show our appreciation for the community.
To John Merchant Jr., Tim Wenger, Larry Day, Gary Shear and Larry Adcock thank you for providing another outstanding breakfast and lunch meal to the community.
Thank you to the previously mentioned board members for giving back to the community that supports us so richly in giving the remaining breakfast food to Hiawatha Implement. Brown County Historical Society Board is so grateful to every person in the community who helps to make the historical society a better part of the community and Hiawatha Implement certainly goes above and beyond! Thank you! T
o Bill Bailey who offered to help with visitors at buildings. To Allen Torkelson and Butch Parrish who were both great help! To Miss Mary Benson (schoolmarm’s could not be married in 1912) Mrs. Benson in 2022, thank you for greeting each of the children and adults who stopped by to learn about the one room schoolhouse program.
There are so many people who give and help on this beautiful day where we celebrate our traditions. To everyone in the community who stopped out for a visit or helped support the BCHS Heritage Day we are so grateful!
It is always so cool when you see a rare item; this one is no exception! Gary Shear, BCHS President and perhaps now an avid John Deere owner! As always, there is so much more to every single story! Find it. Be sure to stop by and share with me what you uncover! #historymysteries
Museum Projects
Top Videos
Jere and Patty Memorial Building! The Bruning family also designed the building carrying out wishes that might inspire future generations with hope and a love of all things history.
Windmill Museum, the future home of an additional 40 Windmills! We are still raising funds for this building!! Holy Wind turbine! Go drive by dirt work has been completed. Many thanks to the contractors who gave their time and effort to this critical project.
Storage Space/Carwell Building, Raising at least $5,000 for storage closet upgrade to the Carwell venue facility! Every donation is greatly appreciated.
Heritage Day TBA September 2023 with a change in venue as Heritage Day will occur at the downtown museum, 611 Utah Street, Hiawatha. BCHS Board are planning for the return of G & C Petting Zoo will be present and Long Rifles and Outback Crooked Sticks and Doris Meyer Basket treasures and so much more! Of course the gang will be on board preparing delicious food for the community to enjoy! The trolley will be present to take people around town as we have done every year. Thank you for your generous support of our the Brown County Historical Society!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.