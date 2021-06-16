As usual on a search for all things history and history did not leave me disappointed. The gem that revealed itself is a binder-style printed book, and within the pages, it illustrates many historical treasures, with the first being how the city of Robinson came to be.
The story reflected as Mrs. Myrta Martindale recalled the tale. In March of 1857, I.F. Martindale, a young unmarried man, arrived in Kansas from Indiana. Upon his arrival at Iowa Point, I.F. purchased a horse and made his way to Wolf River. I.F. described the prairie as “luxuriant prairie grass, trees on both sides of the river banks and a hill south of the river,” becoming the location for his land claim. Upon claiming the land, I.F. built a cabin and resided in the cabin the winter of 1857. The following year a group of men passed by the cabin and thought this might be a good spot for a town. I.F. Martindale sold the claim to the men and bought another property. It was the spring of 1858 when the town company contracted with Charles Ellis, a surveyor, to survey the land and plat the 320 acres transforming the town lots into the city of Robinson, Kansas. Charles Ellis, an educated Englishman, convinced his brothers and brought his own family to Robinson, Kansas, foreseeing a bright and wonderful future.
On February 9, 1859, the town of Robinson, Kansas, was at last incorporated. The founders of Robinson included George S. Parks, O.J. McCauley, Ira Smith, J.P. McCauley, and A.D. Richardson. The town never truly experienced the growth initially projected but became a town of resolute frontierspeople and business-minded individuals.
There are many other undiscovered history filling the pages of this book. Get out soon and check out this gem! As always, there is much more to every story! Find it! #HistoryMysteries!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.