Traveling back in history and hearing memories from the class of 1966 this past week during their class reunion trip and a celebration of the leaves as they transition to vibrant colors.
The classmates traveled some distances, both near and far. It was BCHS's pleasure to offer a ride around on the trolley and experience some of the views. It was during that visit that I met Bob Bailey and his wife. While I have known Bill Bailey and Dean Bailey for a long time, this was undoubtedly a surprise; however, it provided the most recent history mystery for each of us to dig inside our treasure chests and try to uncover some of the mysteries.
Hugh and Rachel Bailey lived in Hiawatha, and they also owned and operated restaurants. I am on a search for photographic evidence of any of these restaurants. The first restaurant once stood at 406 N 1st St in Hiawatha. Today the location is the Sunflower motel. One of the restaurants was called the "Eastgate Café" the second restaurant uncovered was the "Square Deal Café," and I have not been able to find a location yet for the Square Deal. So, it would greatly help if anyone could help in solving this mystery. Please dig inside your family treasure chests and see if you have any photographs of these locations, and PLEASE share what you find!
This week on Saturday, Oct. 23, we will be hosting our first annual historic downtown walking tour, which will include sharing and exploring some of the histories around the historic downtown. Later in the evening, we will be hosting our historic cemetery tours, which allow history to come alive for a while and share some of the pieces of their history. We hope you will join us for what's sure to be a historical afternoon and evening. There are still tickets available to purchase, and you can do so by contacting the HCVB at 785-742-7136 or on the Chamber Facebook page! We hope to see you there.
Also a reminder the historic Corn Picking Event is scheduled for the AG museum on Saturday, Oct. 23, and harvesting begins at 9 AM. We certainly hope that you will join BCHS for a fun filled, eventful day at 301 East Iowa St in Hiawatha KS. You can call 785-742-3330 for more information or details. As always there's so much more to every story! Find it! #historymysteries
