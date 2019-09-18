Executive Director/Curator
Every tree has different twists and turns, branches and roots that sprout off and go in seemingly impossible directions. People and the stories surrounding their family are so much like a tree when it comes to our family history. Some family stories told; some not. Perhaps you are simply a history-minded curious individual in which case every single story beckons “hear me!”
Now for some of you, the image of stacks and stacks of history related to your story is not a stretch of the imagination. However, in the case of the Genealogical Society their stacks become an entirely more daunting task. Imagine the people living on just your street and the stacks of information that this might create. Now multiply it by the people on your block. Multiply it again by the people at your job, and increase again imagine the stacks for your city. Now spread that history tree out a little further and imagine stacks of stories for people all over the world! Pretty impressive, right!?!
Please remember that we have a valuable genealogical resource at our fingertips in Brown County, Kansas!!! The Brown County Genealogical Society has always been caring, thoughtful, and quick to help when I am off on a history mystery journey. If I have turned up cold, they are still there when I reach out with more questions! Often it is out of my desire to acquire all things history, but they come through, and they have the story. The Genealogical Society has provided me with valuable information that answers the questions I have been struggling to uncover. As always, and there is so much more to every story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover. #HistoryMysteries
If you are considering a making donation to a worthwhile cause, please remember that the genealogical society operates solely on private funds! Please show the love to keep this resource available for anyone who might have a history journey they want to explore, or if they are like me and want to gobble up all things history and hear every story! Interested in becoming a member then reach out and contact them.
Please like the Genealogy Society on Facebook @Brown County Genealogical Society The email for the Brown County Genealogical Society is brcogenealogy@yahoo.com. Website is https://brcountyksgs.org.
