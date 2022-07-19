History has the fantastic ability to both connect and distinguish us at precisely the same moment. On July 22, 2022, two individuals I have had the pleasure of getting to know through our adventures in history will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary. Now the Pfisters and their entire family are dedicated to Brown County Historical Society's mission and have, on many occasions, helped to inspire future projects.
In their "his"story, Ron and Anita Pfister were high school sweethearts and began dating in April of their Sophomore year at Powhattan high school, with the two graduating in 1958. Ron headed on his collegiate journey to K-State, and Anita headed to Baker University. Family recalls fondly the love that Ron and Anita had for each other never wavered. On the hottest day of summer in 1962, the couple united in marriage at the Methodist Church in Powhattan. Unique and accurate to the foundation of any marriage they would experience, trials the first occurring on their wedding day. As they embarked on a life together, dressed in all their wedding finery, there was absolutely NO AIR CONDITIONING in the church!
The newly married couple headed to Belleville, Kan., where they taught school, and after ten years of teaching, the Pfisters moved to Hutchison, Kan., where the happy couple remains today. Ron and Anita taught at the college level in Hutchison and would spend their entire adult lives in education. If you know anything about this beautiful couple, they are still teaching us. Ron and Anita's marriage also brought new generations of Pfisters with the birth of their two sons, Brent and Bryce. They also have a remarkable daughter-in-law, Kris, and two extraordinary grandsons, Rory and Guthry.
The Pfister family has long supported Brown County Historical Society projects to which we are eternally grateful, from knowledge and education of Monarch Waystations, Prairie Grass, and so much more. Brown County Historical Society would love to congratulate the couple on the noteworthy milestone of their 60th Anniversary and thank the Pfisters for the dedication and support of all things history and for helping the museum to complete and realize many museum projects!
Before the wedding, Ron saved 22 dimes to give as a token to his bride, Anita, on their wedding day. I think we should all reach out and hope and pray that this treasure chest gem is looked back upon further to see if we can get some more details shared with us!! Brown County Historical Society has many reasons to be thankful for and many incredible projects currently underway!! As always there is so much more to Hiawatha’s incredible story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share what you learn! #HistoryMysteries #Hiawatha #BrownCountyHistoricalSociety
