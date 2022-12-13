Piggy Bank

Pfister Family Treasure Chest Photos. The image are the intellectual property of Pfister Family.

 Brown County Historical Society

History has the fantastic ability to both connect and distinguish us at precisely the same moment. On July 22, 2022, two individuals I have had the pleasure of getting to know through our adventures in history will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary. Now the Pfisters and their entire family are dedicated to Brown County Historical Society's mission and have, on many occasions, helped to inspire future projects.

In their "his" story, Ron and Anita Pfister were high school sweethearts and began dating in April of their Sophomore year at Powhattan high school, with the two graduating in 1958. Ron headed on his collegiate journey to K-State, and Anita headed to Baker University. Family recalls fondly the love that Ron and Anita had for each other never wavered. On the hottest day of summer in 1962, the couple united in marriage at the Methodist Church in Powhattan. Unique and accurate to the foundation of any marriage they would experience, trials the first occurring on their wedding day. As they embarked on a life together, dressed in all their wedding finery, there was absolutely NO AIR CONDITIONING in the church!

