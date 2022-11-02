One of our fellow history investigators reached out to share an exciting story, and being an avid explorer of all things history, I love a good mystery! Travel back down in history with me for a bit to when Edna Rosenbaum had a photography studio in Hiawatha. The studio door is a treasured gem for me, and it is located in the exterior lobby of the museum and is something to behold. Other treasures have been rescued from that studio as well. This story traveled to my ears first from the Brown County Historical Society President, Gary Shear, who related the recently discovered historical rescues from Denise Wolney. Denise recalled the events when Jim Wolney rescued Hiawatha photographic history from the trash dumpster!
Denise then recalled the events to me, and among the photograph negatives were decades of Hiawatha history, from classroom photos to family photos. Included in these treasures were Hiawatha noted events and occasions, sports team photos and events, and much more! Jim Wolney offered to haul all of these treasures from the location and then donated the photographic treasures to the Brown County Historical Society! There is a book that details the negatives; both are something that I have yet to observe (YET!!) I love sharing Hiawatha's history and communicating when someone takes the time to preserve the story. Hiawatha owes much gratitude to Jim Wolney for his efforts to protect Hiawatha's history! As always, there is so much more to every story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover! #historymysteries
A special thank you to everyone who came to walk back through history with Brown County Historical Society and the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau for the cemetery and historic downtown walking tours! Personally, it was an entire day filled with history. Many thanks to all the participants who joined at the 2 pm, 3 pm, and 4 pm Cemetery Tours & at 6 pm and 7:30 pm for the Historic Downtown Walking Tour!
We look forward to more walking tours in 2023!!
Museum Projects
Jere and Patty Memorial Building! The Bruning family designed the building!
Windmill Museum, the future home of an additional 40 Windmills! We are still raising funds for this building!
Storage Space/Carwell Building, We have been working hard at the Carwell Building adding a new rolling cart/rack for the tables and chairs and hope you will join us to see some of the latest upgrades to the space!
