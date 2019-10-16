Executive Director/Curator
In the middle of the 19th century, the New York City streets continued to grow with immigrants working and struggling to make ends meet. It is at this time that the population of homeless youth soared to 30,000. The city, frustrated and perplexed as to how to solve this problem.
Two agencies propose a solution. The Children’s Aid Society and the New York Foundling Hospital developed a unique plan. Some consider this system America’s first foster care system. The idea a simple one: take the orphans living homeless in New York and relocate them to the West, where there was a need for farmhands and space for growing families. The first orphan train left New York City in 1854. The orphan train will operate until 1930. The goal of the orphan train was to carry the children from depravity to the destination of a brighter future.
The story of the many children who come to ride the orphan train is one riddled with complexities. During the height of the orphan train, more than 200,000 orphaned, abandoned, and homeless children between the ages of 2 and 14 were transported from the East Coast to the Midwest for foster care and adoption. The result and treatment of these children for many of these children is indentured servitude. The selection process was painful. Infants selected first. Next were the older boys, capable of providing manual labor; adolescent girls like Eva Taylor, are chosen last. Some orphans offered a fresh start and provided love and acceptance; for others, the hardships of life continued.
One of the many orphaned children who will come to ride the orphan train is Eva Taylor! Eva’s story screams, remember! I became intrigued by this story after Lyle Hinz shared his article and information surrounding the orphan girl Eva, who lays resting eternally in the Hiawatha Cemetery. Lyle Hinz offered resources and assistance, and after trying to find where Eva now rests, Lyle came out and showed Eva’s plot location.
There are interesting characters that will call Hiawatha “home” and contribute to the stories that paint Hiawatha as colorful as the beautiful Maple trees. I hope that perhaps you might consider joining us for the Cemetery tour and take a journey through some of the histories that make Hiawatha a gorgeous place. Celebrate Eva’s history and the other lives “illuminated” on this tour! As always, there is so much more to every story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover.
