As usual, I am on a journey to uncover all things history. A planned trip by Ms. Mary Sido, the great-great-granddaughter of Edmund Needham Morrill, turned out to be a historical treasure trove. Among the items brought to the museum, including the parlor set belonging to Eliza Jane purchased with her first teaching paycheck. Other items including themes that Francis Morrill had written in 1943.
One theme, titled The Pines," particularly intrigued me as it relates to the Morrill homestead "The Pines." The theme elaborates on adventures and opportunities that Francis describes while living at the Pines. Francis shared it was her grandfather, Edmund, who had planted pine trees on the location. Francis told meeting people who regaled at the former Governor's mansion. Francis describes a particularly patriotic feeling always filling her sense of being concerning "the Pines." Francis recalls fondly, "everyone has a house but not everyone has a yard, a chicken house, a garage, an attic, and an orchard to explore," which Francis, her brother, and sister often did and recalls treasures discovered on these extraordinary adventures.
The themes are beautifully kept and beautifully written and over seventy-eight years old. I hope you'll be stopping by to check out these treasures soon. As always, there is so much more to this story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover! #HistoryMysteries!
