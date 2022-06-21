The olfactory system (the sense of smell, FYI) is the strongest of our sensory systems, and the system links our mood, memories, and even behavior.
But did you know that as far back as the ancient Egyptians, they were known for adding olfactory presentations to their traditions and customs? The earliest perfume bottle originated around 1000 B.C. The Egyptians manufactured perfume bottle glass treasures. Then Persian and Arab chemists began to codify (it means to develop standard formulas for the perfumes). During the Dark Ages and the rise of Christianity, perfumes' popularity suffered greatly. Still, with many thanks, the Muslim culture and people recognized these aromatic traditions and sought to preserve them so that you might appreciate them today. You are welcome! Enjoy all the beautiful notes that make your aromatic olfactory system uniquely yours!
Perhaps you may be on a journey to celebrate or even create an aromatic treasure defining all that is uniquely you. In that case, I suggest you visit one of the many shops still in existence that can take the notes you are fond of and create an aromatic treasure. I am not sure if these beautiful creations are available online, but it may be worth your while to get a little googly! Every culture and tradition has value and presence, so celebrate all history! I know I will be! Each culture separates and connects us in mere distinctions, making us as unique as the olfactory memories we each hold dearly! As always, there is so much more to every story! Find It! Be sure to stop by and let me know what you discover! #historymysteries
