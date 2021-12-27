Bells have long been a part of Winter Holidays' traditions, with Christmas and religious ceremonies in particular. Handbells have been traced back to the 5th Century B.C. in China. The oldest existing bells with handles found in China dated from 1600 B.C. Bells have been discovered all over the world. It was fashionable to carry a "handbell" to sing along to carols during the Victorian Era.
Sparking traditions for ringing melodies and harmonies set to music for festive occasions such as Christmas got its claim to fame around the middle of the 19th Century. Throughout the 1830s, the Peake Family Ringers rose in popularity. The musically gifted family traveled from town to town as their engagements gathered popularity across America. Later in 1840, P.T. Barnum featured handbells as one of his circus peculiarities with the Lancashire Bell Ringers from Liverpool, England.
James Lord Pierpont wrote the catchy holiday tune, Jingle Bells, published initially as a Thanksgiving tribute but later modified due to the winterish melody. There remains some controversy over "Jingle Bells," if written in 1850 when James resided in Medford, Massachusetts, or later in 1875, when James lived in Savannah, Georgia. The song was published in the U.S. in 1857 and recorded in 1889.
As always, there is so much more to every story. Be sure to reach out and let me know what you discover! #HistoryMysteries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.