With the holidays quickly descending upon us it is the season to be grateful. Here’s wishing your holidays sparkle for each of your families! The true story of Santa Claus chronicles the story of Saint Nicholas, who was, in fact, a genuine person.
You may know him as Santa Claus, Kris Kringle, St. Nick, and Father Christmas are just a few of the names we have come to regard him as. The stories are true, and yes, there is a Santa Claus!
Nicholas was born in 280 A.D. in Patara, now known as Turkey. Nicholas was born into a wealthy family, but Christian beliefs were fundamental to his upbringing. Sadly, Nicholas’s family died during an epidemic while Nicholas was still young. Nicholas was determined to make a difference and gave his whole inheritance to assist the needy, the sick, and the suffering. Nicholas spent his entire life serving and helping people, and while a young man, he was made the Bishop of Myra. It is easy to see why we remember Bishop Nicholas for his generosity to those in need!
Most importantly, Nicholas loved children! Nicholas was kind, giving, determined, stubborn, and defended any person in need! Nicholas defended his beliefs, including Christianity. Nicholas was generous and spent his entire life and family’s fortune sharing with others who were less than fortunate. On December 6th, Nicholas passed away; his life was celebrated annually with a feast. December 6th was considered a day of good luck for purchases or getting married for many years. So whenever you ask, yes, absolutely there is a Santa Claus.
The postcard treasures are indeed a delight. These postcards were sent as a means of expressing gratitude for continued business. As always, there is so much more to every story. Find it, be sure to reach out, and let me know what you discover! #HistoryMysteries
