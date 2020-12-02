As usual, on a journey searching for all things, history and history rarely disappoints. There are so many things that we can reflect on in 2020 with gratitude. I am sure the naysayer will disagree but let me emphasize sure the year was nothing short of anything that any of us expected.
We are nearing the last 30 days of 2020. Perhaps instead of the "Twelve Days of Christmas," we might remember and reflect upon the next 31 days with gratitude. I am confident that many of you are aware of the song "Twelve Days of Christmas." Did you know that the origins of the first day of Christmas began on Dec. 25 and end on Jan. 5 with a feast?
Did you also know that the song originated in 1780 but suspected to be much older? The Scottish have a very similar tune, "The Yule Days." It is likely to have begun as a form of a memory game likely carried out during the feast. Each guest surrounding chairs would recite the carol, subsequently forfeiting their chair when unable to recall/recite correctly. In completing the game, the recitation was spoken rather than sung. Each round, the speed would increase. The events surround a feast, and all the food items mentioned could likely have been a part of the menu. In Spain, on January 6th, children leave their shoes outside in hopes of candy and gifts and, lumps of coal left for the children who misbehave.
As always, there is so much more to every story. Find it, be sure to reach out and let me know what you discover! #HistoryMysteries
