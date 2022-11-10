On a journey this morning, as usual, searching for all things history, my travels always take me on a unique exploration, and as I went into the Herbert Room, the mystery began to unfold. Inside the Herbert room, I opened the gorgeous steam trunk that once belonged to Delores Herbert Hohnbaum and uncovered a beautiful gem from the past! Everyone can agree that the Hiawatha High School Class of 1933 red velvet exterior lined diploma is quite a gem! Inside the diploma, upon closer inspection, there were several names that you might recognize from the community. Every history journey is an incredible journey where you can uncover mysteries to your own story or perhaps mysteries that lead to other destinations. As always, there is so much more to every story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover! #historymysteries
A side note on today’s history journey, many have heard me speak about Theodore Korthanke and the incredible story of the Sugar Maple in Brown County! I hope each of you has been celebrating the colorful history we can each enjoy through the Sugar Maple's bright displays. Each of us has the opportunity to celebrate this colorful history that began with a dream by Mr. Theodore Korthanke. Today we have more reasons we can be grateful because Grimms Gardens has been working hard on a Hiawatha Sugar Maple Hybrid. I hope everyone might consider planting one, two, or even fifty. Whatever colors your world brilliantly! Each of us in Brown County has a beautiful opportunity to cherish and treasure the Hiawatha Sugar Maple Trees and repopulate the area with the vibrant colors that make each of our worlds a whole lot brighter!
Museum Projects
Jere and Patty Memorial Building! The Bruning family designed the building!
Windmill Museum, the future home of an additional 40 Windmills! We are still raising funds for this building!
A tiny bit of museum housekeeping the Carwell Building rent/lease was at the last board meeting voted and the space rent/lease per day will be increasing to $100 per day.
