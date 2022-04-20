We are traveling back to 1912 with our second-grade friends from USD 415 and USD 430 and with our schoolmarm Miss Benson who has taught the one-room schoolhouse program for 13 years! We are so grateful to her for her dedication and support of this unique program. We are also equally appreciative of Gene Swearingen, who travels back in time to share his experiences and insight into daily school activities for the one-room school children in 1912. I am sure that every person who has participated will agree we are surprised and grateful for the accomplishments and the opportunity to be a part of the program!
Brown County Historical Society is working on several projects, including the Jere and Patty Bruning Memorial building and the addition of the windmill building that will house a windmill collection. With that in mind, Brown County Historical Society dedicates 2022 to the Hiawatha Community Foundation match-day windmill projects. We are hopeful that you will be as excited as we are for the completion of this project and will show your support with your generous donation dollars. The Hiawatha community foundation weekend is Friday, May 27, 2022, with an evening reception, and Saturday, May 28, 2022. There will be more information to come regarding this HCF Match Day! As always, there’s so much more to every story. Find it! Be sure to share with me what you uncover. #HistoryMysteries
Please contact us at 611 Utah Street, Hiawatha, KS 66434, phone at 785-742-3330, or email at bchsdirect@gmail.com.
One Room Schoolhouse image is the intellectual property of the Brown County Historical Society collection.
