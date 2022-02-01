On a journey to discover any bits of history, BCHS recently received a reddish-orange book from the Holton Historical Society. The front cover reads Morrill Centennial 1871 to 1971. The book, of course, is filled with historical treasures about Morrill, Kansas. One of the treasure details is Thornton J. Elliot, who, in 1878, platted Morrill, Kansas, and named the townsite after his excellent friend E. N. Morrill. The original town consisted of 40 lots and was 50 feet by 100 feet. Captain Thornton Elliot would sell one lot to families for residences at $25 and give them the adjoining lot for free.
Captain Thornton Elliot being a very community-minded individual and equally generous, gave land to be used for the city of Morrill. An entire block for the city park, the north part of the town cemetery, a building site for the Methodist Church, and a block for the school was built-in 1880. The first schoolhouse was built in 1878, and Miss Kate Herbert of Hiawatha was the first teacher. St. Joseph and Western Railroad (later Union Pacific Railroad) arrived in Morrill, and the Captain was the first agent, and Miss Nettie Howe was the telegraph operator.
The Captain built a home in Morrill, called Oak Point, on a hill South of Morrill where the house could overlook the town. The residence became an ideal location for church and school picnics and public gatherings. The Captain built a pond to the East, well-stocked for fishing and greatly enjoyed by the Captain and his friends. The hill slope provided the most incredible landscape for a sledding adventure in the winter. Throughout the Captain's life, he was very active and passionate about all things that might benefit the town of Morrill. There is, of course, so much more to this story! Find it! Be sure to share with me what you uncover! #historymysteries
