The following is a continuation of the Time Erased Horton column...
J. A. Atwood - 11-26-1887 - Now has his stock of books, notions, stationery., open for inspection on North Main Street - 5-11-1888 - J. A. Atwood has disposed of his supply of goods on North main street to parties from Topeka, who will proceed to close the goods out at auction. J. Dorsey will be the auctioneer
J. A. Myers - 8-21-1888 - has purchased of W. E. Wirt a business lot on Front street, between Main & Arthur, paying $1,800 therefore.
J. C. Wallace - 2-3-1888 - Of Creston, Iowa, formerly in the wholesale grocery business, is in the city this week and has purchased the corner lot west of Evans & Dias, on Front Street. Consideration $1,950.00 cash. Mr. Wallace will erect a brick business house thereon and install his son in the business - probably grocery - 2-3-1888 - It is understood that J. C.Wallace will erect a brick building on his lot, corner Front and Arthur streets, with three business rooms on the ground floor; the main room facing Front street and two smaller ones facing Arthur Street 3-16-1888 - Excavating has commenced for the basement of the new building to be erected by J. C. Wallace, on the corner of Front and Arthur streets.
J. J. Brim - 4-13-1888 - Is building a 20X20 addition to his neat restaurant, which is pleasantly situated on High Street
J. L. Jones, Real Estate and Loan Agency- North Main Street
J. M. McChesney - Jeweler & Watchmaker - South Main Street
J. T. Hopkins Groceries - 8-21-1888 - R. N. Williams has let the contract for a 24-foot front, two-story brick, to be erected on his lot on West Front Street, just east of the First National Grocery. It will make a good storeroom, being 80 feet deep, and has been leased for a term of years to J. T. Hopkins, who will open stock of groceries therein as soon as completed. (See Paper Talk 9-20-1888 – More Business Blocks)
J. W. Atwood - 4-13-1888 - Dealer in Stationery & Notions, Curtain poles, and window shades - North Main Street – 5-11-1888 - J. W. Atwood has disposed of his stock of goods on North Main Street to parties from Topeka, who will proceed to close the goods out at auction.
J. W. Curren 4-20-1888 - Merchant Tailor - East Front street, next door to Hotel Windsor
J. W. Frazer - 8-31-1888 - Wishes to announce that he has opened a Merchant Tailoring business on the corner of Main & Vera Streets.
J. W. Heather & Co. - Prescription Druggist - North Main Street - Julius Pohl Prescription Clerk
Jackson & Smith - 9-21-1888 - The new blacksmith shop of Messers. Jackson & Smith, on East Vera Street, is about completed. It is the largest in the city.
Jacob Minot - The Kansas City Tailor - 7-20-1888 - Now permanently located in Horton on West Front Street
James A. Clark, Attorney at Law - Office upstairs in Maxwell's new brick, corner Main & Front Streets.
Jim Noonan - 6-8-1888 Is building a new and better building that the one destroyed by fire on South Main Street.
John Fleming Barber Shop - 8-21-1888 - The basement under Deutch Bro's store is being completed for the use of John Fleming as a barbershop.
John Reinker - 8-17-1888 - A gentleman from Leavenworth, has purchased two lots on the corner of Grant and Beatrice streets and commenced the erection of a fifty-foot business house, in which he proposes to operate a provision store and meat market. This location is three blocks south of the first ward schoolhouse, and the purpose is to catch the local trade in that portion of the city.
Johnson & Kent – 4-20-1888 - Johnson & Kent are arranging for the formal opening of their ice cream parlor for the season of '88 and expect to be ready for the proper reception of the general public Saturday night. They have taken special care to fit up their parlor and made it a resort of luxury and elegance. Mr. Johnson will oversee manufacturing ice cream and will guarantee its purity and wholesomeness. His reputation as an expert in the art of congealing lacteal fluid to the Queen's taste is well established in Horton. Remember the place Johnson & Kent, East Front street. Please don't forget to bring your best girl. 8-3-1888 – The popular grocery and bakery firm of Johnson & Kent will occupy one of the new storerooms in the Donnelly building. 9-14-1888 Frank Johnson has sold his interest in the grocery firm of Johnson & Kent to his brother George. He will hereafter devote his undivided attention to furnishing Horton with good bread and other products of his bakery. Both firms will soon move into their new rooms in the Donnelly block. 9-21-1888 – Johnson & Kent are now located in their recent quarters in the Donnelly building with an adequate stock of groceries, as also is Frank Johnson with his bakery.
Jno. Dowell - Paper 12-17-1887 - Has moved his meat market to his new building on Main Street, South Horton
Jones - Real Estate Agent - 11-16-1888 - Real estate agent Jones is having an office erected between the postoffice and Maxwell's building
Julius Auerbach's - 2-17-1888 - New cigar factory on South Main street is now in full operation - 8-3-1888 - Julius Auerbach has sold his interest in the Arcade cigar factory to Mr. Wallingford.
Julius Pohl - Main Street next to Bank - Headquarters for drugs, paints, oils, glass, and putty. Stationery & school supplies - 4-13-1888 Judge Bassett has appointed Lewis Pattinger receiver of the drug stock of Julius Pohl. Everybody is pained to learn of this financial embarrassment on the part of Julius and hoped that he might soon be able to straighten matters out, and again assume charge. 4-20-1888 - The many friends of Julius Pohl will be pleased to learn that his business matters are about to be adjusted to enable him to resume business.
Kansas Real Estate & Investment Co. - 12-17-1887 - on Front Street is the finest in the city - 8-17-1888 - Mr. D. B. Williams sold his interest in the Kansas Real Estate & Investment Co. to M.S. Zortman. Mr. Williams, whose wife is an experienced milliner, will put a stock of millinery and ladies dry goods in the Rand building on East Front Street. 9-7-1888 Nadeau Bro's have purchased the building owned by the Kansas Real Estate & Investment Co., next door to the post office, and are arranging it for their tonsorial parlor. (See Nadeau Bros)
Keller The Painter - 1-6-1888 - has opened a shop on Main Street and is ready to paint the town any color desired. He expects to handle a large stock of wallpaper for the spring trade.
Kemper & Co. - Real Estate
Kemper's Opera House - 5-18-1888 - The front entrance to Kemper's Opera House is being constructed this week
Koogle, Mrs. - 8-21-1888 - Has moved her boarding house to the building on the corner of Front & Grant streets.
Kosmos - Livery, Feed and Sale Stable - Clem Bros, Props - East Florence Street - 6-18-1888 (A.D.) 7-20-1888 - D. W. Clem, the proprietor of the Kosmos livery stable, has purchased a fine hearse. Being the first conveyance for the dead in the city.
