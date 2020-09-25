Executive Director/Curator
This is a continuation of last week’s History Mystery article about the history of Horton.
E. Bourquin — A practical watchmaker and jeweler of 25 years experience, has just arrived in Horton from France and opened up on West Front Street. — 5-25-1888 — E. Bourquin, the new jeweler, will move into the Opera Drug Store Saturday. 6-18-1888 – Has moved into the Opera Drug Store and now has nice quarters.
E. C. Wilhelm — Paper 11-19-1887 — Will start a tailor shop upstairs in Linington Block 11-26-1887 — A.D. E. C. Wilhelm — The New Merchant Tailor now open — Shop on East Front, second floor of Linington’s Building. — 3-16-1888 — E. C. Wilhelm has moved his tailor shop into the west side of the building occupied by Rudd’s jewelry store. 3-16-1888 — E. C. Wilhelm, the merchant tailor, is now located first door west of the Bon-Ton Restaurant.
E. E. Hutchings, 4-13-1888 — For choice confectionery and all kinds of foreign and domestic fruit, call on Mr. Hutchings, North Main st., next to First National Bank
E. S. Uhl, Dentist — Teeth $8.00 — Office 1, Horton Hardware block — 6-22-1888 AD
Earhart & Gallamore — Masons, Bricklayers & Plasterers — Orders left at the First National Grocery will receive prompt attention
East End Grocery — East Vera Street- Swearingen & Wagner — We make a specialty of flour at the East End Grocery. The prominent Sabetha brands in stock, also staple and fancy groceries, feed, etc.
East Front Lunch Counter — Christ Miller 5-25-1888
Ed F. Hanna — North Main Street — Dry Goods, Boots & Shoes, Chinaware, and Groceries.
Elmer Warden — 2-17-2008 — Has moved his jewelry store from the post office building to the New York Clothing Co.
Evans & Diss — West Front Street — Books, Stationery, Wall Paper, Window Shades, Watches, Clocks, Jewelry Gold and Silver Spectacles 8-3-1888 Have put arc lights in their business
F. L. Payne — 2-17-1888 — Has opened a meat market on West Vera Street — 4-13-1888 F. L. Payne, whose home is at Hiawatha. Recently opened a butcher shop on West Vera St., in this city, which only flourished for a week is missing. It seems he went to Wichita with $1,000 on his person and cannot verify his whereabouts.
F. G. Wallace 5-25-1888 — The new cash grocery of F. G. Wallace on West Front street was opened to the patronage of the public last Monday morning.7-13-1888 A.D. — Wanted 500 Cash Customers at the Grocery House of F. G. Wallace — New Brick — West Front Street — Everything New and Fresh — Vegetables — all grocery needs — butter & eggs.
“Farmer’s & Mechanic’s Bank” 4-13-1888 — Contractor Avery is pushing the Bilhartz building, corner of Front & High streets toward completion. It will be a fine structure, and with the Bank of Horton on the other corner of the Block, they will make a pleasing appearance. — 6-8-1888 — The new Bilhartz bank building, corner Front, and High now complete. It is one of the most creditable businesses, 7-20-1888 –Mr. Bilhartz will open the bank at the corner Front and High streets as soon as his burglar-proof time-lock safe arrives. 8-3-1888 — The new safe for the Farmer’s & Mechanic’s bank arrived yesterday, and Mr. Bilhartz will soon now be ready for business.
First National Bank -8-24-1887 – A SPLENDID NEW BLOCK – The directors of the First National Bank have purchased the vacant lot next to Horton Hardware on West Front Street. Plans are to erect a stone bank building that will feature excellent in finish and structure. Mt. Donnelly has purchased the next lot west, and we understand he will erect a fine business house at the same time, making another handsome fifty-foot frontage on this street. 1-28-1888 – The gentleman from Baker who owns the two business lots just west of the Horton Hardware Co. will commence the erection of a two-story, fifty-foot front building just as soon as the weather moderates. Organized October 19, 1887 — 2-10-1888 — The First National Bank building will be erected as quickly as possible on the southwest corner Main and Vera St. 8-17-1888 – A fine new construction will soon be commenced for the First National Bank. The place of the location is not entirely determined yet. 9-7-1888 — Parsons & Son, of Topeka, furnished the plans for the new bank building for the First National. It will be a handsome stone front. 9-21-1888 — The front of the First National Bank will be one of the finest to be found in the west. It will be a combination of cut, carved, and rough stone, plate glass, and granite columns. It will be an ornament and a credit to the city.
First National Grocery — West Front Street — G. W. Kanoff, Prop. — 2-24-1888 — Mr. Steigmier will return to Horton and build a large addition to his business house on West Front Street. The building occupied by the First National Grocery (See G. W. Kanoff dated 6-18-1888) 6-18-1888 — Mr. Steigmeier, of Pawnee City, owner of the First National Grocery building, is in the city this week. He intends to expand the structure. 8-10-1888 – First National Grocery is in the new Collins Brick Building on West Front.
Fleming & Hannas — 6-15-1888 — Have rented the east basement of the stone bank building for a barbershop.
Fleming & Smith — 9-14-1888 — Is the name of the tonsorial firm now doing business in the basement of the Bank of Horton.
Francis, Mr. — 4-13-1888 — M. Francis has purchased a business lot on High street, just opposite the Brundage building, and will soon commence the erection of a large building for his furniture store. (See A. Gottig 8-31-1888) — 9-14-1888 — Mr. Francis will move his furniture store into the Frank Case building on North Main soon.
Frank Case — 9-21-1888 — Has moved his harness shop from North Main to East Front Street
Frank Cook 11-26-1887 — Has opened up one of the neatest barbershops in town, first door west of the post office. 9--7-1888 — Frank Cook has sold his barbershop & business on West Front St to a gentleman from Chariton, Iowa.
French Dressmaking — Mrs. H. Fete — located at the residence southeast of the railroad icehouse near the brickyard.
Furniture & Undertaking — W. H. Yerian — North Main Street — 8-31-1888 — W. Y. Yerian is building a large addition to his furniture store on North Main Street.
G. M. Clem — 9-7-1888 — J. H. Jackson, a blacksmith from Centralia, has purchased the shop and business of G. M. Clem and will erect a new shop on the corner by Brownlee’s livery bard.
G. W. Harris 10-17-1887 — G. W. Harris of Effingham is moving his blacksmith shop to Horton.
G. W. Kanoff & Co. — National Grocery opened in the fourth room West of the Post Office — Full line of Staple and fancy groceries — 6-18-1888 — G. W. Kanoff & Co. have secured the new Collins brick building and will move the First National Grocery as soon as possible.
George H. Francis — 6-8-1888 — Has moved his furniture stock into his splendid new room on High Street
George W. Simonds & Company — 12-24-1887 — of Atchison, have purchased the P.O. drug store from Sprague and Bradley and are putting in a large and complete stock of pure drugs of every description, toilet articles, sundries, etc. They give special attention to prescription work, having Mr. J. W. Peters, one of the best apothecaries in the state. The Horton stand is a branch of the Atchison house, but in a short time, we predict Atchison will be glad to be called an extension of the Horton establishment. Mr. E. M. Ballard is in charge here and is the resident partner in the firm, and his easy, graceful, straightforward bearing, has already won a reputation as a gentlemanly businessman of ability. Try their fine cigars, and don’t forget to take prescriptions to George W. Simonds & Co., post office building — 5-4-1888 — A gigantic soda fountain now graces the drug store of W. W. Simonds
Gibson Hardware — 6-28-1888 — The remnants of the Gibson hardware stock was sold at sheriff’s sale Monday, superintended by deputy sheriff Sam Johnson.
Good Samaritan Dry Goods Store (1-6-1888), owned by Gillian & Herrin, has sold it to Attenburg of Maysville, Mo.
Grand Army Restaurant — south Main street — Chas Reyfield, Prop (A.D.) — 8-21-1888 -Charles Rayfield, proprietor of the G.A.R., has commenced the erection of a business house on the corner of Vera & Grant Streets
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.