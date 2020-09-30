This is a continuation of last week’s History Mystery article about the history of Horton.
H. Pyburn - 5-11-1888 - Will soon have his large hotel near the depot completed. It is an immense structure, having over 30 rooms.
H. Evans 5-4-1888 - First Class Laundry - On West Front Street, opposite bathhouse
H. Grimmell, M.D, Physician & Surgeon - Residence on East Florence Street - Calls attended day or night
H. C. Planter - 11-26-1887 will open a first-class boarding house in his large building on North Main Street next week.
H. C. Tuttle - 12-17-1887 - Is erecting a building on East Front Street for a real estate office
H. W Johnson - 7-20-1888 - Is preparing to erect another large building near his livery barn. 8-21-1888 - H. W. Johnson is excavating for another building on the corner of Grant & Vera.
Hopkins & Ross - dealers in Staple and fancy groceries - Corner Main and Front Street 8-21-1888 - J. T. Hopkins has sold his interest in the grocery store of Hopkins & Ross to his partner, W. H. Ross. Mr. Hopkins contemplates opening a business for himself soon. - 9-14-1888 - J. T. Hopkins retired from the grocery firm of Hopkins & Ross last Saturday, and the company continues at the old stand by Walter H. Ross. Mr. Hopkins will open a new stock of groceries in the Williams building on West Front Street when completed.
Horton Auction House - 2-17-1888 - Clothing, boots, shoes, etc. Just received bankrupt goods - Auction Thursdays & Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and continue until these goods are closed out. Remember "Blue Front" Front Street
Horton Bakery - Johnson & Kent Prop. - West Front street - Also, dealers in Staple and fancy groceries (A.D.) - 4-20-1888 - Are arranging for the formal opening of their ice cream parlor for the season of 1888 and expect to be ready for the proper reception of the general public Saturday night. They have taken special care to fit up their parlor and make a resort of luxury, elegance, and refinement 8-3-1888. The popular grocery and bakery firm of Johnson & Kent will occupy one of the new storerooms in the Donnely building. 8-17-1888- The well-liked firm of Johnson & Kent has rented the two east rooms of the new Donnelly building and will move their grocery, bakery, and ice cream parlor therein as soon as completed. 9-15-1888 - Frank Johnson has sold his interest in the grocery firm of Johnson & Kent to his brother George. He will hereafter devote his undivided attention to furnishing Horton with good bread and other products of his bakery. Both firms will soon move into their new rooms in the Donnelly block. 9-21-1888 - Johnson & Kent are now located in their recent quarters in the Donnelly building with an adequate stock of groceries as also is Frank Johnson with his bakery
Horton Cemetery - 9-28-1888 - Horton now has a cemetery. The city council has closed a contract on a five-acre tract with the proprietors of Horton Heights Addition. The work of surveying, dividing into lots, and other improvements underway at once.
Horton City Feed Mill on East Front Street – A. W. Swick, Prop.
Horton Commercial - 6-15-1888 - The Commercial has secured an excellent suite of rooms in the new stone brick building, and its recent quarters should complete about July 15. Presently acknowledged as one of the best and most central places of business in the city, and the Commercial will feel at home in its new quarters as well as proud of them. 8-17-1888 - Commercial Office is over the C.K.N. bank. - 8-31-1888 - Commercial Headquarters is now on the Second floor of Stone Bank after this week.
Horton Cornet Band - 6-1-1888 - The new instruments for the band have arrived. They are rich in tone and melody and are of the latest improved pattern. Horton has a band that she may well be proud of, and the Commercial hopes to see the boys out in bright new uniforms soon.
Horton Drug Store
Horton Green House - Mrs. E. Coats, Prop - 7-20-1888 - K. C. Addition, one block N.E of the schoolhouse (A.D.)
Horton Hardware Store - 1-6-1888 - The shelving is being put in the Horton Hardware Co's fine new building, and the goods will be moved therein as soon as completed. 1-20-1888 This week, the Horton Hardware company is moving into their new and commodious quarters on the southwest corner of Main and Front Streets. Considered one of the most extensive enterprises in the city, as a glance into the building will prove. They occupy both rooms on the ground floor of this immense building, the east room being occupied with shelf goods and the west side with heavy articles. When finally completed and thoroughly arranged on the interior, this hardware establishment will present a magnificent and extensive spectacle seldom witnessed in the larger cities of the country. The gentlemen connected with this enterprise are Messrs. Edwards, Dean & Steele, and their business in itself speaks volumes for their commendable enterprise. (See Little Casino Restaurant) 8-3-1888 Horton Hardware has put arc lights in their building. 8-10-1888 - While workers were engaged in digging the sewer on Main Street Monday morning, the outside wall of the Horton Hardware caved in, causing considerable work and outlay of funds at the expense of the town.
Horton Public Library - 1-6-1888 - W. S. Wood and wife of Minneapolis have succeeded in organizing a library in Horton with quite a strong membership, which will be known as the Horton Library Association. The plan is a good one, and Everybody with literary inclinations should join the association. Each member pays $2 for joining, which adds two volumes to the library and gives the member access to the entire list of books. A librarian is furnished free of cost to the members for two years, and at the end of that time, the association may be continued, or the books divided among the members as may be thought best. Nearly fifty members are now enrolled, and Mr. Wood and his wife will return from Stella next week. They will no doubt double the list of members on their return. 2-3-1888 W. S. Wood has completed the public library, which now contains 200 volumes. It has a strong membership. The library is currently located in the "Good Samaritan" building, with Mrs. Dr. Secrist, the librarian.
Horton Skating Rink – 1-27-1888 Operated by R. E. Coe
Horton Steam Laundry - Sam Lee, Prop. - Main Street
Hoskinson & Risley - 7-13-1888 - Is the name of a new law firm with an office in A. J. Mann's building, North Main Street. The gentlemen hail from Illinois.
Hotel Grand – 4-13-1888 – It is currently reported that the new three-story brick hotel, with basement on North main street, will be erected at once. A Meeting of the stockholders convened Wednesday, and it was decided to let the contract just as soon as time could be given in advertising for bids to perform the work. It is to be a palatial structure supplied with all modern improvements and conveniences. It will cost $20,0-00 to which $8,000 or $10,000 will be added for equipment and furnishing. 4-10-1888 – No further doubt about the new hotel now. The work of excavating is progressing, and the palatial structure will be pushed to completion as rapidly as the work can be performed by efficient workmen. - 6-15-1888 - Tuesday, the contract for the Grand Hotel to be erected on the corner of Main and Florence was let to Contractor Malone, and work will commence on the foundation at once. According to the plans and specifications of this handsome structure, it will be one of the finest hotel buildings to be found in Kansas. It is to be of brick, three stories above the basement, 70X100 feet square and finished on the latest improved plan. There will be two storerooms on the first floor. 6-22-1888 - W. W. Whitehead has the contract to furnish brick for the new hotel. It will require over 400,000 brick for the structure. 7--27-1888 - The basement of the Grand Hotel is nearly completed, and the brickwork will soon be commenced 8-31-1888 - The immense foundation for the Grand Hotel is now completed and ready for the brickwork. 9-7-1888 - The brickwork on the Grand Hotel is now being pushed forward by a large force of workers. (PAPER TALK #215 10-25-2012)
Hotel Windsor - VanCuren & Russell, Props.
Hub Pharmacy - 2-10-1888 - The Hub Pharmacy will this week receive the most extensive and most elegant line of wallpaper ever seen in Brown Co. Good taste has been displayed in the selection of patterns. – 6-15-1888 - This popular resort on High street is this week was undergoing improvements in the way of decorating and beautifying. The Hub is coming right to the front and establishing a reputation for selling drugs, oils, stationery, notions, also a complete stock of all the latest designs in wallpaper and everything pertaining to the business. The Hub Pharmacy is a credit to Horton and especially the business fraternity of High Street. Parties wishing anything in their line will do well to call on them before buying.
Hugh Caughney, Lumber - South Main Street
Huling, Mr. 8-17-1888 - Has moved his restaurant and refreshment parlor into the Marshall building on South Main street.
Humes & Carey - 1-6-1888 - the former from Hiawatha and the latter from Sabetha, have purchased the billiard hall in the east basement of the Kemper building, the former proprietor had gone to California.
I. N. McClintock & Co. - 5-11-1888 - The real estate and loan firm of I. N. McClintock & Co. will be located in the Horton Hdwe bldg, downstairs for the present.. 5-18-1888 I. N. McClintock expects to erect a large business house just west of Lutt's flour & feed store.
I. X. L. Lunch Counter - 2-24-1888 - Geo. Schneiger had moved the I.X.L. lunch counter from South Main street to the first door east of the post office
