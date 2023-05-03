As usual, on a journey exploring all things history this morning. I am always amazed by the incredible contributions of people in the community of Brown County. Recently, a community member shared gems from their treasure chest.
In the first clip, I came across an announcement; Brigadier General Charles Henry Browne was mentioned. I am amazed at Browne's contributions to Brown County and, on a much larger scale, to the entire nation. Now, Browne was involved in the CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps), basically a version of unemployment for males exclusively during the Great Depression. Does anyone else ponder when writing or hearing "The Great Depression"? I believe very little was "great" about this period in time. The Depression resulted in many projects that benefited humanity.
Now, back to Browne, who wrote for the newspaper in Horton. Browne was nephew to Ewing Herbert (I guess the newspaper thing was kind of in their genes). Browne wrote a book, "What Horton Boys Did for the War!" Browne is responsible for the contribution of armories in communities and across the nation!
My article today, I did not intend to be entirely about Charles Henry Browne and his contributions, but they are worth bragging about! Browne also appears to be a good friend to many, as reflected by the treasures pulled out of a family treasure chest and shared with me recently. Stay tuned as further developments of this story continue to unfold. Six men in the uniformed men photograph are from left to right Lt. Colonel Browne, Lt. Colonel Barshfield, Major Smith, Captain Reigle, Captain Vining, and Captain Domingo. As always, this is only a tiny piece of the story; get out there and find the rest of the story! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you uncover! #HistoryMysteries
Brown County Historical Society is working hard to finish the Bruning Barn and make it an incredible venue location for many future generations to enjoy. Bruning Barn is the focal point of our Give Back to Move Forward Project for the 2023 Fund! The GBMF project includes tables and chairs for the venue location, a warmer for catering, gravel and work for parking, a silo for future wedding backdrops, and much more. We hope you are as excited as we are to finish this incredible project. The board used previous years' GBMF funds to assist in funding the newly finished windmill building collection located at the AG Museum, which will house a collection of at least 43 windmills. The funds were used to emphasize all things windmill at the AG museum, and we hope you will be stopping by soon to appreciate some of the completed projects.
“History Mysteries” “Chasing My Sparkle” are the intellectual property and creative inspiration of Lynn Marie Allen.
