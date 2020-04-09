Executive Director/Curator
It is almost hard to visualize that during the Great Depression, many of the programs developed under the leadership of Franklin Delano Roosevelt would have a direct influence and impact on Brown County as a community. In 1929, the stock market crashed and was by many accounts considered to be one of the worst events in American history. As America sank into the throes of the Depression, the Federal government, under the direction of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, responded with multiple programs that would offer opportunities for Americans to find employment. On a much deeper level, these programs restored hope in communities and lives.
In 1935, the Works Progress Administration (W.P.A.) was born as one of the “New Deal Program’s offered to American citizens. The W.P.A. would allow opportunities for thousands of men and women across the nation from all walks of life, most of which were uneducated and unskilled to find gainful employment.
The heritage dolls are one of the only artistically influenced jobs created under the W.P.A. program. The heritage dolls once designed to educate children on the different cultures around the world. There were other artistically influenced variations of supplemental teaching tools developed, such as the nursery rhyme dolls. The nursery rhyme dolls helped children associate the nursery rhyme and characters. It is my sincere desire and dream to see an example of the W.P.A. nursery rhyme dolls, and perhaps someone has one in his or her treasure chest. If you do, please share this gem with the world these remarkable dolls are a testament to a dream inspired to restore America to greatness following the Depression. The heritage dolls currently on display at the Brown County Memorial Auditorium Museum are a pristine collection of heritage dolls. The heritage dolls are on loan to Brown County Historical Society from the Hiawatha High School. Horton Public Library also has an impeccable collection of heritage dolls. To have such complete collections in the community of Brown County is a treasure.
Throughout W.P.A.’s history, more than 50,000 Kansans would obtain gainful employment experience. The program offered social and educational skills; some of these skills included literacy, housekeeping, parenting, vocational skills, and citizenship. In 1943, W.P.A. was no longer needed, and the program would terminate. As always, there is so much more to this story. Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover.
