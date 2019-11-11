Charles W. Wellcome
Charles Wellcome was born on March 31, 1850, in Maine. Charles’ father was a minister in the Methodist Church. Later the family will relocate to Wisconsin. Charles's educational years consisted of a public-school education.
In 1870, Charles traveled with a brother who will later relocate to Topeka. Charles, however, works as a farmhand, and at various odd jobs in his early years in Hiawatha. Charles completed some college and will return to Hiawatha. Upon returning, he worked briefly for his brother, who had a grain business. Charles, with a knack and a zest in entrepreneurship, developed a short-lived business partnership with Mr. Johnson. The shared business was a grocery.
Later in life, Charles will leave a much more profound and lasting imprint as a lumber dealer. Charles went to work in the local lumberyard, as a laborer. He soon became an assistant manager and later manager, holding the latter position for several years. In 1887, Charles became the proprietor of the lumber business at Hiawatha.
Charles marries in 1887 - Miss Louisa J., who is considered a music teacher of exceptional ability. The couple has one child, Charles Ewing, who dies in infancy. The Wellcomes have an adopted daughter, Mary, who is a student at the Hiawatha Academy.
Charles was active politically and served the city of Hiawatha, for six years as a member of the council. Charles was a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, the family attended the Presbyterian church, where Charles was an elder.
Some of the other business pursuits that Charles explored were the Hiawatha Light, Power, and Ice Company once established, Charles purchases shares in this business and will later become vice-president of the company. When the Brown County Telephone Company once established, Charles became its President. When the Brown County Fair Association reorganized in 1913, Charles was elected President. Charles was one of the organizers of the Hiawatha Commercial Club, serving as its president for two years. As always, there is so much more to every story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover. #HistoryMysteries
