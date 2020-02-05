Executive Director/Curator
William Jennings Bryan emerges strongly in 1896, leading the race in the Democratic Party. William Jennings Bryan will run for President of the United States in 1896, 1900, and 1908 elections. In the third and final race in 1908, William Jennings Bryan, Nebraskan and candidate for the presidential election took a sharp and creative look at the presidential election campaign.
William Jennings Bryan was not new to the political arena. Determined to come out on top, Bryan determined to garner the support of the people was his ticket to the top. William Jennings Bryan leads a long career in the political arena, and this gem of history had a ripple in Hiawatha, Kansas history.
William Jennings Bryan casts the net of his campaign trail, primarily focusing in the area of the Plains. North Central, Middle, Atlantic, and the Northern Great Plains. William Jennings Bryan has a “no holds barred” attitude in this race which often finds him under enemy territory. Enthusiastically large crowds often greeted William Jennings Bryan.
The campaign trail that leaves its imprint on Hiawatha will begin on August 20, 1908, in a run that winds its course through Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, and Kansas. On August 26, 1908, at 2:30 pm, as a lecturer in Old Settlers Days in Hiawatha, Kansas William Jennings Bryan delivers his campaign speech to a crowd of over 8,000 people.
William Jennings Bryan was described as a phenomenal speaker and would captivate each audience in a speech he delivered that was approximately 5,000 words with the major influencing catalyst statement of “SHALL THE PEOPLE RULE?” William Jennings Bryan noted for carefully and impactfully offering this statement multiple times during his speeches. Perhaps the determining negative influencing factor is that William Jennings Bryan did not have a dedicated campaign topic. William Jennings Bryan’s most significant influences and focus was the state of the financial climate. Although William Jennings Bryan is not successful on the Presidential trail, he was highly regarded for his sincerity, genuineness, warmth and a determined passion for creating a better world. In a statement made by President Roosevelt, he declared the five most influential men in public life in the United States as Grover Cleveland, Andrew Carnegie, John Mitchell, James Hill, and William Jennings Bryan. As always, there is so much more to the story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share what you discover!
