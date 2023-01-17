Each year Brown County Historical Society Board of Directors works hard to preserve the rich history that is a part of Brown County! We hope you stop by for a visit and appreciate some of the projects underway, if nothing else, and it will be a gorgeous walk; visually seeing all the windmills down windmill lane always takes my breath away!
Jere and Patty Bruning Memorial Building! The Bruning family designed the building carrying out wishes that inspire future generations with hope and a love of all things history. The building is going to be a knockout for the community visually as well as a gorgeous venue!
Windmill Museum, the future home of an additional 40 Windmills! The project is waiting on windmills to begin entering the facility. We are still raising money for the project, but the building is complete.
Carwell Building, We have completed multiple updates to the venue space, and the Machewski family donated two booster seats and a high chair. Rent is $100 per day/per event.
Brown County Historical Society Board of Directors would like to extend extreme gratitude to Brown County Commissioners for supporting museum projects. The Hiawatha City Commissioners, for the gracious land donation that will allow for future projects of the museums in development. BCHS Board of Directors would like to share their appreciation to the Antique Tractor Club and all the ways they help to support museum projects in collaboration! Brown County Historical Society Board of Directors would like to thank Jim and Denise Wolney for all the ways they continue to support the Historical Society. So many people contribute to Brown County Historical Society's success, and I want to begin this year with a little more gratitude and appreciation! Please understand that if your name is not mentioned, it does not diminish my appreciation and gratitude for your support.
