Sunset Farmers Appreciation

Pictured 2023 AG Museum Sunset. The photographs are the intellectual property of Lynn Marie Allen.

 By Lynn Marie Allen

Each year Brown County Historical Society Board of Directors works hard to preserve the rich history that is a part of Brown County! We hope you stop by for a visit and appreciate some of the projects underway, if nothing else, and it will be a gorgeous walk; visually seeing all the windmills down windmill lane always takes my breath away!

Jere and Patty Bruning Memorial Building! The Bruning family designed the building carrying out wishes that inspire future generations with hope and a love of all things history. The building is going to be a knockout for the community visually as well as a gorgeous venue!

