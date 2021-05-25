The last week in May always seems to be filled with many experiences related to history with the approach of Memorial Day. Over the weekend, Brown County Historical Society will participate in the Hiawatha Community Foundation "Give Back to Move Forward" event. Please check out this worthwhile giving event with many gifting opportunities.
Brown County Historical Society's fundraising goal centers around the focal point on Windmill Lane. The Hiawatha Community Foundation fundraising event "Give Back to Move Forward" will allow Brown County Historical Society to raise funds to center around the restoration, maintenance, and upkeep of the windmills and wind chargers on the Windmill Lane.
A little windmill and wind charger history borrowed from a flyer created by Bonnie Reetz for Brown County Historical Society. Although similar in appearance, the windmills and wind chargers had vastly different purposes on the farm. The gearbox on windmills pumps a rod, drawing water from the well. In contrast to the windmills with many blades, wind chargers only have a cross blade. Rather than pumping water, a wind charger generates electricity. The museum has 6 Volt, 12 Volt, and 30 Volt chargers on display. Although the old-style windmills and wind chargers are still in use on the plains today, the windmills and wind chargers are not as typical as they once were due to the increasing availability of water and electricity in rural areas.
The windmills located at the Brown County Historical Society AG museum and Windmill Lane include well-known brands such as Dempster, Aeromotor, Baker, Monitor, and Windmeter, which are the most used in northeast Kansas. Fred Kale often used 12 Volt wind chargers to generate power for his house, radios, light bulbs, and oscillating fans.
On Monday, May 31, 2021, at 10:00 am, the American Legion will present a remembrance service at the Brown County Historical Society Memorial Auditorium. As always, there is so much more to every story. Find it, be sure to reach out, and let me know what you discover! #HistoryMysteries
Hours for the Memorial Auditorium are Tuesday through Friday from 10 am to 3 pm. AG Museum & Windmill Lane tours are scheduled by appointment. Call the Memorial Auditorium at 785-742-3330 to schedule your appointment today. You can also schedule individual tours at the locations by calling (785) 742-3330.
