Yesterday, one of our fellow history investigators shared a unique opportunity for Brown County Kansas. In 2024, the International Windmillers Trade Fair is looking for a destination for their annual conference. With the board approval which occurred last evening the International Windmillers have a destination for their conference. Brown County Historical Society Board Members are pleased and proud to host this event. The board is hopeful that this will be a catalyst for future events and garner additional interest for the dedicated Windmill Museum that will be on site later this year. Are you interested in all things windmill as well, stay tuned! Get involved and of course if you are able show your support through donations when possible.
The windmillers have a facebook page and I am sure they would appreciate all interest and support in their program! You can like their page @windmilltradefair. We hope if you have not stopped by for a visit recently you might consider stopping by to appreciate all things history! #historymysteries #historyrocks
As always, there is so much more to every story! Find It! Be sure to stop by and let me know what you discover! #historymysteries
