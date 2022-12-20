It is that time of year when we can all take a little time to be kinder and a little more grateful. I sincerely wish your holidays sparkle for each of your families!

The true story of Santa Claus chronicles the story of Saint Nicholas, who was, in fact, a genuine person. Santa has taken many names from different cultures, and some know him as Santa Claus, Kris Kringle, St. Nick, Pere Noelle, and Father Christmas are just a few of the names we have come to regard him as. The stories are true, and yes, there is a Santa Claus!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.