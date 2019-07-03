Executive Director/Curator
As we have recently celebrated the anniversary of this countries own declaration, I ask that you reflect on our founding fathers as well as many other people throughout history who stood for something. One such individual whom this town has the honor of recalling this particular individuals time in Brown County is Homer White. Homer White was in service of his country. Standing firm on the principal and foundation of what you believe in can be an arduous task for any individual. We can remind ourselves through Homer White’s example, and as we approach the 100th anniversary of the loss of this man’s life. Perhaps everyone will take a moment, and remember individuals in your life who have offered and made sacrifices that each of us can be proud of and follow in his or her example.
Homer White was a shining example of a person who stood firmly on foundation and model set forth by the founding fathers of this country. Homer White will charge into every opportunity to serve with honor, integrity, and courage. The BCHS Memorial Auditorium erected in honor of individuals who have offered his or her life in service of a fundamental belief that this country is something worth protecting. There is so much more to this story. Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover! #History Mysteries #Homer White
Special Projects
The Brown County Historical Society is working hard to replace the memorial auditorium stage curtains, and this is a considerable expense! If you are interested in contributing to the stage curtain project, please contact us. Any 1920 era pictures you might have of the inside of the Memorial Auditorium, please share. #AuditoriumMagic #Donate #Hiawatha #Memorial Auditorium #Maples
