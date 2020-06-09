Baker Jewelry Company was located on East Front Street in Horton, Kansas, owned and operated by J. H. Baker. J. H. Baker, in addition to being a jeweler, understood the conditions of the eye. Located in the jewelry store was an up to date optical parlor.
J.H. Baker considered very amiable and hardworking gentlemen and was the chief watch inspector for C. R. I & P. (Chicago Rock Island and Pacific Railroad) J.H was an agent for the Balls Standard Watch Company out of Ohio. Balls Standard Watches were considered impeccable and sold in the US, Canada, and Mexico and used by all the leading railroads in the United States.
