Executive Director/Curator
On Jan. 30, 1882, the future President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was born. Roosevelt grew up as an only child. The Roosevelt family is an upper-middle-class family residing in Hyde Park, New York. Roosevelt graduated from Harvard in 1904. Roosevelt later and later obtained his law degree from Columbia Law School. In 1905, Roosevelt married Eleanor.
Franklin Delano Roosevelt often remembered for the New Deal programs, but did you know there were three phases of the NEW DEAL that incorporated multiple layers of programs? On my quest for all thing’s history, I learned many new incredible aspects of the “New Deal Program.” The very commonly known program was WPA (Works Progress Administration) and CCC (Civilian Conservations Corps.) Many individuals from Brown County help to support and promote Roosevelt and the New Deal Programs’ success.
The Civilian Conservation Corps was a voluntary public work relief program. The Civilian Conservation Corps operated from 1933 to 1942. Four federal departments cooperated with the Civilian Conservation Corps and those departments were Department of Labor, Veteran Affairs, War, and Agriculture. To be eligible to enroll in this program you are an unemployed, unmarried male between the ages of 18-25, the program later modifies the age group to 17-28. The Civilian Conservation Corps was one of the most popular of the New Deal Programs. There were ten classifications/areas of work, which were Structural Improvements, Transportation, Erosion Control, Flood Control, Forest Culture, Forest Protection, Landscape & Recreation, Range, Wildlife and Miscellaneous.
The Civilian Conservation Corps paid each enrollee $30 per month (about $600 today) and a compulsory allotment to a family dependent of $22-25 per month (about $500 today) and provided each enrollee’s housing, food, clothing, and medical care.
The Works Progress Administration is more widely remembered and is responsible for providing 50,000 Kansans with jobs during the Great Depression. The Works Progress Administration operated from 1935 to 1943. This program has eight divisions, which were Engineering and Construction, Professional Service Projects which is later known as the Division of Women and Professional Projects (this division is responsible for art projects) Service Finance, Information, Investigations, Statistics and Social Research, Project Control and Miscellaneous.
In 1938, the Works Progress Administration reached its peak employment at 3,334,594 employees. The average wage for an employee of the Works Progress Administration was $52.50 per month (about $966 today) and they would work an average of 110 hours per month and an average of 36 hours per week. I was fascinated by the many aspects of these incredible programs. I hope you will be too. As always, there is so much more to the story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share what you discover!
