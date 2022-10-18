BCHS would like to send a huge thank you very much to everyone in the community who helped to make the corn-picking event a huge success! To Jim and Denise Wolney for the incredible chili lunch! The Antique Tractor Club for all their help and support. Many thanks to Griff Howard for providing and planting the seed. Thank you to Allen Torkelson, Ryan Shockley, and Tom Hooper. Thank you to AG partners and Hiawatha Implement, who always show up with their profound support of the community, and we are lucky to be on the receiving end of that support! With extreme gratitude Joey May for ensuring that each BCHS event is visible to the community. We are incredibly grateful for Joey and the support we receive through her publications in the newspaper and the images she provides. Many thanks to Brown County commissioners, who were on hand demonstrating their loyal support of the community and the BCHS corn-picking event!.

Pictured 2022 Corn Picking Event the photographs are the intellectual property of Lynn Marie Allen.

