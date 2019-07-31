Many have fond memories and stories of Hiawatha! Some might even say treasured for many beautiful stories and people who have been a piece of the creation of such remarkable things. From humble beginnings, Hiawatha has been the landmark for monumental moments in history. There are so many stories of unique characters and stories that I won’t even attempt to summarize all of these moments in a paragraph or two or three. I can tend to get a little winded when it comes to any the historical stories.
Did you know that Hiawatha, Kansas had buffalo? As recalled in A.N. Ruley’s History of Brown County… “in crossing the county on the old California train, which entered the county on its midway easter line, passing across what is now present-day, Hiawatha and ran across a small herd of buffalo.” The group being low on meat supplies will hunt and acquire one of the buffalo what is on Drummons Creek, near the Gampper farm.
Did you know that Hiawatha, Kansas had coal mines? These coal mines described as four layers of coal under Brown County. Only two of the layers, “Elmo Coal” and “Lorton Coal” Equally, there are many layers to the coal mining of Brown County. The coal mining industry began around 1854, but the commercial mining will not occur until later in the 1860s and continued until about 1935, commercially. However, personal use of coal mining it is believed continued until around 1944. Few residents are aware of the rich coal mining history of Brown County.
Did you know that Hiawatha in addition to featuring all the amenities of Electric Park, had a wading pool that was beneath the current water tower?
Did you know that Madame Ernestine Shumann-Heink will visit Hiawatha, KS? Madame Heink will perform on the stage of the Hiawatha Memorial Auditorium on Friday evening, May 14, 1926. Madame Heink has a remarkable story. Discover it. Other notable characters that will perform on the auditorium stage include Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland. If anyone is currently in possession of the playbills for these events, please share these stories!
What is my purpose for sharing these moments and events with you, you might ask? Well naturally, it is to inspire you to go on a discovery of your own, take a look at the remarkable treasures and stories that surround you. There is as always so much more to this story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover! #HistoryMysteries!
