Bells have long been a part of Winter Holidays' traditions, with Christmas and religious ceremonies in particular. In the Victorian Era, it was fashionable to carry a "handbell" to sing along to carols. Did you know "Jingle Bells" made its debut as a Thanksgiving song, "One Horse Open Sleigh?" The song later changed to a Christmas carol for its winterish lyrics. James Lord Pierpont wrote jingle Bells.
It is unclear where James penned this catchy tune. There remains some controversy over it being written in 1850 when James resided in Medford, Massachusetts, or later in 1875 when James lived in Savannah, Georgia. Always up for a good history mystery, I am inclined to believe 1850 is the date of origin. The song is published in the U.S. in 1857 and recorded in 1889. Therefore making it unlikely the piece would be published before it was written. As always, there is so much more to every story. Be sure to reach out and let me know what you discover! #HistoryMysteries
(0) comments
