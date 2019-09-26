In the early days of Kansas territory history, no one desired to live in town; everyone had a homestead. As a result when the school district begins the formation of schoolhouses, a school is placed approximately every three miles.
Noah Hanson emigrates from Maine in 1857 to the area of Carson, Kan. Noah’s occupation is a school teacher. Noah will teach several terms in the Carson schoolhouse. Noah will quickly become instrumental in his position in the community. Noah serves as county commissioner, an official on the school board, school superintendent, and even postmaster. Noah will serve as postmaster longer than anyone else in this town’s early history and operates the post office from his residence. Many people will teach after Noah’s years as school teacher in Carson. And still many others educate in the vast schoolhouses that Kansas can claim as a part of its treasured history.
Of course being a teacher in those early days had rules. Some of the regulations for schoolteachers to remain employed included: Teachers will fill lamps and clean the chimneys daily. Teachers will bring a bucket of water and a scuttle of coal for the day. Teachers are to make your pens carefully. You may whittle nibs to the taste of the pupil. Male teachers are allowed one evening each week for courting purposes, or two evenings a week if attending church regularly. Each day after 10 hours in school, teachers may read the Bible or other good books. Female teachers who marry or engage in improper conduct will result in dismissal. Every teacher should save a goodly sum of earning for benefit during declining years and becoming a burden on society. Any teacher who smokes uses liquor in any form frequents pool or public halls, or gets shaved in a barbershop will give good reason to suspect character. The teacher who performs duties faithfully without fault for five years will be given an increase of 25 cents per week in his pay, providing the Board of Education approves.
Time and people progress and in the 1900s the rules changed as well to include: No marriage during the term of your contract, no company with men. Curfew, be home between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. unless attending a school function. No loitering in ice cream stores. No traveling beyond the city limits unless you have the permission of the chairman of the board. No riding in carriages or automobiles with any man unless he is your father or brother. No smoking cigarettes. No clothing in bright colors. No dyeing your hair. Daily wear at least two petticoats. Dresses must not be any shorter than 2 inches above the ankle. Keep the schoolroom neat and clean. Sweep the floor at least once daily. Scrub the schoolhouse floors at least once a week with hot, soapy water. Clean the blackboards at least once a day. Start the fire at 7 a.m. so the room will be warm by 8 a.m. As always, there is so much more to the story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover. #HistoryMysteries
Do you have some community service hours to complete? Perhaps you have a service project for 4H or Scouts in mind. Brown County Historical Society would welcome your assistance. Brown County Historical Society has many projects that require volunteers. If you would like to volunteer for either location please contact (785) 742-3330 at the Memorial Auditorium. The Brown County Historical Board thanks you in advance.
