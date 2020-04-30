Executive director/Curator
I received a call from the Horton Headlight, where one of our history investigators donated several items to the historical society. These items included a beautifully preserved letter from WW1, as well as a photograph. This gorgeous relic is over 100 years old and beautifully preserved. The letter is dated September 2, 1918. The first few lines read: “Somewhere in France… Dear friend, I will try and write a few lines and let you boys know I haven’t forgotten you. I am seeing lots of country and having some fun…Private Erwin A. P. Campbell”
During the period this letter was written January 1918 through September 1920, another pandemic took hold of the country and grappled the nation to its knees. That pandemic was the Spanish flu. The Spanish flu was considered H1N1 and was of an avian origin. People asked to hunker down and slow the spread of the disease as we continue to explore our world and new ways to exist as scientists research options toward immunization for COVID19. Take time to remember and celebrate the stories.
As you hunker down with families, appreciate the front line workers, practice gratitude. Reach out, write letters, and focus on communication. Journal these historical relics of yesterday and share them with the world. As always, there is so much more to this story. Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover.
#History Mysteries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.