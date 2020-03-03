Many towns surround the area that comprises the community of Brown County. One city is Baker who owes its existence mainly to the Missouri Pacific Railroad, coming through the area now known as Baker in 1882. Eldred Harrington lived on a farm in the area and owns and operates the grain elevator, and the lumber yard contributes to the route establishment in the region. People in the town wanted to name the area "Harrington," but the potential namesake would not have it. The Baker family contributed the land in which the town resides, and this paid homage to the donation the family makes in the town's early establishment.
A great many accomplishments occur in the establishment of Baker township. 1882, Baker's first elevator developed by a group of Hiawatha businessmen, Messrs, Speer, and Hubert. The elevator constructed for $1,500.00, which is about $38,000.00 today. Later, resident farmers build a second elevator. In September 1882, the Christian Church is built and established for $2,000.00, about $51,000 today.
Baker's physician, Dr. W. B. Litrell, called on his patients by horse and buggy. Baker opened the post office in 1882, and it remains in operation until 1933. On April 15, 1873, Baker established its own school district, today is known as Baker #62. The superintendent of Baker School was R. C. Chase.
In Baker's schoolhouse's early years, the building has three rooms. Later the schoolhouse is remodeled and had two rooms. In 1939, the first schoolhouse was abandoned, and a new schoolhouse is built. In 1949, the schoolhouse renovated to a one-room schoolhouse with the unification of the newly established district imminent. In 1964, the schoolhouse closed permanently. For many years Katherine Hiskey taught at the Baker schoolhouse. In the later years of the school's operations, Nora Wiedenhaft and Viola Brown are teachers. There is as always so much more to this story. Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover. #History Mysteries
