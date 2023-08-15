As usual, off on my journey, exploring all things history, and with Labor Day approaching, why not explore a little bit? The significance behind the holiday is to celebrate the achievements of American workers who contribute to the success of all businesses and enterprises. The federal holiday became official in 1894 and is celebrated by many American families on the first Monday of September. The holiday also marks for many the end of summer with festivals and athletics.
Looking back on the accomplishments of the working conditions in 1894, the average American worker had 12-hour shifts seven days a week to scrape by barely. There were no labor standards at the time, so children as young as five or six worked alongside adult coworkers for a fraction of what the adults earned.
The working conditions, particularly for migrant workers, were unsafe conditions. Those conditions included a lack of fresh air or a clean working environment. As we journey into our own 2023 celebrations of Labor Day, it’s important to note at some point in our family history that we were all immigrants or migrants in America. It is also important to note that with hardships, effort, strife, and enduring spirits in each of our families, we persevered and improved the conditions for future workers of America. Before the establishment of the Labor Day holiday, the Industrial Revolution rallies American workers together for safer, healthier working environment and conditions. As always, history can illuminate the stories! #historymysteries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.